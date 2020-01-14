Soldiers In Punjab Shoot At Drone Seen Near Border With Pakistan: Report

A drone was sighted in Tendiwala village close to Shameke border put up in Punjab (Representational)

Ferozepur, Punjab:

BSF personnel noticed a drone alongside the Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district and opened fireplace to deliver it down, officers mentioned on Tuesday.

The drone was sighted in Tendiwala village close to the Shameke border put up on Monday night time, they mentioned.

The drone was noticed twice, following which BSF personnel from the 136th Battalion opened fireplace at it to deliver it down, the officers mentioned.

