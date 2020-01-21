Solicitor and her 64-year-old mother avoid jail for bombarding banker ex with messages

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

A solicitor and her mom bombarded an ex-boyfriend with messages and calls as a part of a joint stalking marketing campaign, a courtroom has heard.

Emma Patel, 30, inundated banker Dominic Fernandes with telephone calls after the break-up of their brief relationship.

She additionally ship his household emails, social media messages and known as them between Could and August final yr.

She was then seen outdoors his household residence, and even tracked him all the way down to a rehab retreat in South Africa when he refused to return her calls.

Her mom Kerttu Patel, 64, – who lives with Emma in a £1.7 million residence in Fulham – additionally despatched him a barrage of messages after the couple cut up up.

Emma Patel, who beforehand labored for her father’s Harley Avenue-based regulation agency Rippon, Patel & French, was handed an 11-month suspended jail sentence at Isleworth Crown Court docket after pleading responsible to at least one cost of harassment by stalking.

Her mom admitted the identical offence and was given a one-month suspended jail time period.

They had been additionally each ordered to hold out a 20-day group order and banned from contacting Mr Fernandes or his household.

Decide Edward Connell stated that it was a tragic case.

In a sufferer impression assertion that was learn out in courtroom, Mr Fernandes stated he nonetheless suffered ‘stress’ on account of the harassment.

He stated that he’s scared to exit in London and to make use of public transport in case he noticed the pair.

In mitigation, Ms Patel’s defence counsel stated her consumer didn’t have a ‘vicious’ intent and simply wished to rekindle the connection.