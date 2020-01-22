Solicitor ‘stole money from clients to fund his obsessive £220,000 gambling habit’

By Alex Ward For The Day by day Mail

A solicitor stole hundreds of kilos from his legislation agency’s shoppers to fund his ‘obsessive playing’ habit, a court docket heard yesterday.

Nathan Horsley, 37, is alleged to have staked greater than £220,000 over a two-year interval.

He spent hundreds each month with playing corporations together with Ladbrokes between 2011 and 2013, the jury was informed.

Jurors at Newcastle Crown Court docket had been informed how Horsley, from Sunderland, would request fee from shoppers in return for authorized companies.

After they gave him money he would deposit it in a betting account – in a number of circumstances a number of instances a day.

Horsley is charged with a string of thefts from Hedleys and Co Solicitors in Sunderland.

Tim Evans, prosecuting, informed the court docket Horsley would take cash from shoppers after advising them they wanted extra authorized recommendation for civil legislation fits.

In a single case, the solicitor informed a consumer ‘he would search the written opinion of a barrister’ and demanded £1,200.

The consumer later handed over £600 in money, which Horsley was stated to have frittered away on playing.

On one other event, he took £1,625 from a divorcing couple which was supposed for the legislation agency.

Horsley deposited £1,000 into his personal checking account on the identical day that he acquired a fee for an an identical quantity from the couple in money.

He spent the cash in 5 days, principally with betting firm Betdaq.

Mr Evans stated: ‘This man was within the grip of a horrible playing habit. He couldn’t probably service that habit from what he legitimately obtained.

‘He stole as an alternative from his employers having obtained the cash from varied individuals, all accomplished so he may proceed to gamble and fund the remainder of his way of life.’

In an extra deceit, Horsley manipulated a consumer into offering him with a private mortgage, which he then used to cowl his playing bills.

A textual content despatched to the consumer stated: ‘I hope you’d have stated no if you weren’t snug because it does not have an effect on our friendship… it needs to be in whole confidence… u (sic) have a buddy for all times.’

The court docket heard Horsley’s telephone invoice for the 2 years got here to just about £5,000 due to playing on his telephone.

Mr Evans informed the jury: ‘A great total image of the place he was on the dates of the counts [charges] – his whole bets had been £221,710 for that interval in opposition to whole wages of £45,698.

‘There are each winnings and losses from bets – no one wins or loses all the time.

‘The rolling over into new bets of winnings on outdated bets however even that’s, it’s possible you’ll suppose, an unhealthy technique to proceed, not having the ability to stroll away, chasing and chasing the wager.

‘No matter appears to return into his Ladbrokes account appears to be wager. His take-home wage was a median of £20,400 per 12 months.

‘The very heavy cellular use is per utilizing the telephone as a key device for his obsessive playing.’

Horsley, who not works for Hedleys and Co, denies 16 counts of theft totalling £17,685.

The trial continues.