Solving Traffic Congestion Among Agenda For Next 5 Years: Arvind Kejriwal

Employed consultants to establish bottlenecks in metropolis the place visitors congestion takes place: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi:

Addressing visitors congestion can be a spotlight space of the AAP authorities in subsequent 5 years whether it is reelected, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated in the present day.

Mr Kejriwal, addressing individuals in a town-hall assembly in Pitampura, stated the AAP manifesto can be launched round mid-January and it’ll encompass all points that might be addressed within the subsequent 5 years.

“These issues will be decided by holding discussions with people. Yesterday (in another town-hall meeting) we decided to clean Delhi and today we decided to deal with traffic congestion in the next five years,” he stated.

Responding to individuals’s questions, Mr Kejriwal stated addressing visitors congestion can be a spotlight space of the AAP authorities within the subsequent 5 years, supplied the occasion is reelected within the polls early subsequent 12 months.

“We have hired consultants to identify bottlenecks in the city where traffic congestion takes place. They will submit their plan in the next couple of months and based on their suggestion we will try to solve the problem of traffic congestion,” he stated.

One other precedence space can be offering clear water to everybody.

“It is being said that the water is bad. I’m drinking water straight from the tap,” Mr Kejriwal stated after consuming a glass of water apparently straight out of faucet.