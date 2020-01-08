SOMA Studio’s Teaser Website for Its Next Game is Slowly Evolving

When final we appeared in on Frictional Video games’ teaser web site for its subsequent challenge, a mere white dot sat blinking on a single webpage. Whereas the location continues to play host to at least one web page, the white dot has now modified significantly. A fast verify in with Nextfrictionalgame.com reveals the blinking dot evolving into one thing grander. It’s bigger in measurement and seems to be pulsating a tad extra quickly. Nonetheless, Frictional Video games itself stays silent about what this all entails.

On-line hypothesis suggests the picture isn’t any easy white dot. Reasonably, some followers posit, Frictional Video games’ tease is a neuron. Given the best way the shifting imagery has expanded over time, that a lot actually appears believable. Along with rising in measurement, the supposed neuron is now surrounded by even smaller white dots. To a level, it additionally appears as if the location may be depicting a photo voltaic system, maybe one with a black gap at its heart. For now, all anybody can do is take a guess and patiently await official phrase from the event crew.

Check out a screenshot from the web site’s teaser web page within the image beneath:

Late in 2017, Frictional Video games introduced it had two tasks in growth. On the time, each have been in various phases of manufacturing, although the crew provided no concrete particulars about both of them. One particularly was mentioned to be in “full production,” with a majority of Frictional Video games centered on it. In the intervening time, there’s no manner of realizing if that recreation is the one at the moment on the focal point on the teaser web site.

[Source: Frictional Games via PC Gamer]