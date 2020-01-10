Some Actors, Leaders Stand With Those Who Support “Terrorists”: Minister

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat says such folks increase slogans to divide the nation. (File)

Lucknow:

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday mentioned that there’s a part of movie actors and politicians that stands with the individuals who assist terrorists by elevating slogans for them.

“Not only film actors, (but) there is also a section among political leaders too which insults the culture and deities of this country. It stands with people who support terrorists by raising slogans for them and raise slogans to divide the country into pieces,” Mr Shekhawat mentioned.

He mentioned that the folks of the nation have now come to know such folks.

“This section considers itself progressive and becomes part of the gang which raises slogans of ‘Afzal hum sharminda hain, tere qaatil zinda hain'(Afzal, we are ashamed that your killers are still alive) and ‘Bharat tere tukde honge insha allah’ (India will break to pieces, God willing) and supports them,” Mr Shekhawat mentioned.

The BJP chief’s comment comes after actor Deepika Padukone, on January 7, joined the protest at Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) towards the latest violence wherein over 30 college students have been injured after a masked mob entered the varsity campus and attacked the scholars and academics with sticks and rods.