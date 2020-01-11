'Something Special...': PM Ahead Of Visit To Bengal's Ramakrishna Mission

PM Narendra Modi and Minister Mamata Banerjee are prone to share stage twice (File)

Kolkata:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi forward of his two-day go to to West Bengal beginning this night stated he’s “excited” to be within the state. He stated he’s “delighted” to be spending time on the Ramakrishna Mission.

“I am excited to be in West Bengal today and tomorrow. I am delighted to be spending time at the Ramakrishna Mission and that too when we mark Swami Vivekananda’s Jayanti. There is something special about that place,” PM Modi tweeted this morning.

“Yet, there will be a void too! The person who taught me the noble principle of ‘Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva’, the venerable Swami Atmasthananda Ji will not be there. It is unimaginable to be at the Ramakrishna Mission and not have his august presence!” PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are prone to share stage twice throughout his two-day go to. The PM has a packed weekend with inaugurations and celebrations. Ms Banerjee, who has been invited for 2 programmes, could attend each, say sources. She’s going to name on the Prime Minister on the Raj Bhavan, the place PM Modi will probably be staying in a single day.

Ms Banerjee is among the strongest critics of the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA), Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) and Nationwide Inhabitants Register (NPR) and has been holding common protest conferences in opposition to the amended citizenship legislation.

An enormous safety association is being put in place in view of protests threatened by quite a few outfits in opposition to the Prime Minister over the citizenship legislation. Plans embody ‘Go Again PM’ demonstrations throughout the town, a street block close to the airport and a dharna outdoors the Raj Bhavan.

The Prime Minister’s first engagement is the inauguration of 4 lately refurbished heritage buildings in Kolkata – the Forex Constructing, Belvedere Home, Metcalfe Home, and a Victoria Memorial Corridor. The occasion will happen on the Outdated Forex constructing round 5:30 pm.

At 7 pm, PM Modi will go to Kolkata’s landmark Millenium Park on the banks of river Hooghly and kick off celebrations of 150 years of the Kolkata Port Belief, India’s oldest operational port. Ms Banerjee has been invited for the programme.

Sources say probably the most spectacular merchandise the Prime Minister will inaugurate is new lighting for Kolkata’s iconic Howrah Bridge.

The Prime Minister’s Workplace lists the upgradation of a ship restore facility, the inauguration of upgraded infrastructure for clean cargo motion, mechanization of a berth at Haldia.

In one other celebration of the Kolkata Port Belief on Sunday, the Prime Minister will open a Kaushal Vikas Kendra and Pritilata Chhatri Avas for 200 tribal lady college students within the Sunderbans.

Most poignant would be the felicitation of two Kolkata Port Belief pensioners who’re each greater than 100 years outdated. Nagina Bhagat and Naresh Chandra Chakraborty are 105 and 100, respectively.

The Prime Minister will even hand over a cheque of Rs 501 crore as last instalment to satisfy the deficit of pension fund of retired and present workers of the Kolkata Port Belief.

On Saturday night, PM Modi will take a naval boat from Kolkata to Belur, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission.