Son, 27, who viciously bullied his parents is jailed for three years

By Katie Weston For Mailonline

Revealed: 08:25 EST, eight January 2020 | Up to date: 08:30 EST, eight January 2020

Nicholas Hazell, 27, was jailed for 3 years after bullying his mom and step-father

A son who viciously bullied his mom and step-father has been jailed for 3 years in a uncommon use of the legislation stopping controlling and coercive behaviour.

Nicholas Hazell, 27, introduced a ‘horrendous’ ambiance to the household residence after shifting in when he misplaced his job.

Hazell pestered his mom for cash and flew right into a petulant rage if he did not get his personal manner, Durham Crown Court docket heard.

It’s an uncommon use of the legislation designed to forestall controlling and coercive behaviour, which was legislated in October 2018 and is most frequently used to guard girls from controlling companions.

The courtroom heard that for a short while he was thrown out of the house, sleeping in his mom’s automotive, however was allowed again after bombarding her with threatening messages.

In his worst outbursts Hazell threw his mom right into a chair and repeatedly spat at her whereas he held a screw driver to the throat of his step-father, stated prosecutor Nick Adlington.

He additionally whipped his step-father in regards to the head, put him in a headlock and poured a bottle of beer over him, telling him: ‘I’m a grasp of bullying.’

In different tantrums he induced harm to furnishings and fittings round the home.

Hazel, of Bishop Auckland, County Durham, additionally demanded £6,000 from his mom to safe the tenancy of a pub, an quantity she could not afford to lend him. He exploded with anger on the refusal and was reported to police, however tried to flee in a 15-minute automotive chase through which he reached 100mph.

Whereas on remand in Durham Jail telephone calls had been recorded through which he requested his sister to attempt to persuade their mom, who didn’t help within the prosecution, to drop her complaints towards him.

Regardless of early denials Hazell admitted controlling or coercive behaviour in a household relationship, harmful driving and perverting the course of justice.

Durham Crown Court docket (pictured) heard that for a short while Hazell was thrown out of the house, however was allowed again after bombarding his mom with threatening messages

Stephen Constantine, mitigating, stated Hazell had a historical past from a younger age of affected by consideration deficit hyperactivity dysfunction, which he stated might account for his temper swings and erratic behaviour.

However Decide Jonathan Carroll informed Hazell: ‘You might be nonetheless performing extra persistently like a petulant, stroppy teenager than a accountable grownup.

‘You stated your self you had been ‘a grasp of bullying’ and that appears to be eminently true.’

He imposed a 39-month jail sentence and a 12-month driving ban on his launch from jail.

A restraining order was additionally imposed, indefinitely prohibiting contact together with his step-father.