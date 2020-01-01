Son of Weeds creator Christopher Noxon dies in skiing accident

By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

The son of the girl behind ‘Orange Is the New Black’ and ‘Weeds’ has died in a snowboarding accident in Utah on New Yr’s Eve, in accordance with native authorities.

Charlie Noxon, 20, had been snowboarding together with his two siblings and father – author Christopher Noxon – on the Park Metropolis slopes when he suffered the accident.

Noxon is the oldest son Jenji Kohan and Christopher Noxon. The couple had been married for 21 years and received divorced in 2018.

Native regulation enforcement defined to TMZ that the Columbia College scholar fell and wanted fast medical consideration.

Charlie was taken to a close-by hospital by a College of Utah’s Medivac Unit helicopter. He was later pronounced lifeless.

No additional particulars surrounding his dying are at the moment accessible.

Charlie appeared in an episode of ‘Weeds’ again in 2008.

A number of posts on Christopher Noxon’s Instagram web page present the household having fun with their time within the Utah city within the days main as much as the accident.

Noxon shared in a December 30 publish that the resort the household was staying in was crowded, including that he had quickly misplaced his telephone.

The household had been on the journey for not less than longer than per week, in accordance with Instagram publish.