Son sues NHS after father, 80, died due to ‘gross failures’

A son is suing the NHS Belief after his father died following therapy by a controversial most cancers marketing consultant linked to 10 deaths.

Mark Avery’s father, Renfried, was simply one of many most cancers sufferers who died after therapy by Paul Miller, 62, on the East Surrey Hospital in Redhill.

Mr Miller, who was employed as a marketing consultant urologist, repeatedly despatched sufferers for Excessive Depth Targeted Ultrasound (HIFU) – which makes use of excessive frequency sound waves to burn away most cancers cells – as an alternative of pursuing conventional therapies.

The most cancers marketing consultant and the Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Belief have been each criticised by a coroner on the inquest into Renfried’s demise who pointed to ‘skilled jealousy’ and ‘missed alternatives’.

The senior coroner, Penelope Schofield, concluded that neglect had contributed to the 80-year-old’s demise.

Mr Avery says that now, two months on from the inquests, he lastly feels a way of justice for his father.

He stated: ‘Clearly I used to be happy with the inquest end result – lastly some justice.

‘Getting the coroner to see what myself and all of the others had been battling for fairly various years, that gave me some closure.’

Renfried Avery (pictured alongside his spouse Doreen) died of pure causes that have been contributed to by neglect, in response to a senior coroner in the course of the inquest

However Mr Avery, 45, who lives in Horsham, West Sussex, is now taking authorized motion in opposition to the Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Belief – as he can not sue Mr Miller instantly.

He’s in search of an apology and in addition needs his authorized prices for the inquests coated.

He stated: ‘It was by no means about cash, it was about getting justice for my father.

‘[Mr Miller] apologised to me on the coroner’s courtroom and, to be trustworthy, I don’t settle for it.’

Mr Avery stated Mr Miller’s apology was ‘hole’ and he awaits the choice of the Normal Medical Council on Mr Miller’s licence.

The opposite most cancers sufferers who have been handled by Mr Miller and whose deaths have been additionally the topic of the inquests at Centenary Home in Crawley have been: Keith Reynolds, 68; Leslie Owers, 75; Lilian Cole, 82; Martin Turner, 86; Frederick Le Vallois, 71; Ian Spurgeon, 85; Alan Burgess, 72; Graham Stoten, 57, and Jose Cressy, 76.

The sufferers all died between 2006 and 2014.

Mr Miller and the Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Belief have been each criticised by the coroner who pointed to ‘skilled jealousy’ and ‘missed alternatives’. Pictured: East Surrey Hospital in Redhill

Mr Miller, who handled sufferers affected by bladder and prostate most cancers, had championed HIFU which was an ‘experimental’ therapy on the time and never really helpful by the Nationwide Institute of Well being and Care Excellence (NICE) until getting used as a part of a scientific trial.

He would additionally routinely refer his sufferers for therapy on the personal Spire Gatwick Park Hospital the place he additionally labored and co-owned a £500,000 HIFU machine.

Mr Miller has denied getting cash from the usage of the HIFU tools.

Paul Miller, 62 (pictured), a marketing consultant urologist, continues to be awaiting the choice of the Normal Medical Council about his licence

Mrs Schofield dominated that seven sufferers died from pure causes however stated that Renfried Avery, Leslie Owers and Graham Stoten all died of pure causes contributed to by neglect.

She stated: ‘These findings level to a gross failure to offer fundamental medical consideration.’

Victoria Beel, a scientific negligence specialist at Slater and Gordon who represents Mr Avery, stated: ‘On behalf of Mr Avery, we will affirm we’re pursuing a civil declare for damages over the belief’s failure to fulfil its obligation of care in direction of his father.

‘He might have had months, if not years, extra to dwell if he had obtained the correct therapy, which for his son is a tough fact to simply accept.

‘Above all, he merely needs these accountable to be held to account and classes realized so this does not occur to anybody else.’

Dr Ed Cetti, medical director at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Belief, stated: ‘We prolong our sympathies and honest apologies to Mr Avery and the household and mates of all these concerned.

‘We’re sorry that historic poor follow led to some sufferers not receiving the usual of care they have been entitled to anticipate.

‘Within the years since this era, we have now labored exhausting to create the surroundings, techniques and processes that guarantee employees are supported to boost considerations, and that classes are learnt and enhancements made in consequence.

‘The tradition of our organisation has been remodeled, with the unbiased regulator score us excellent earlier this 12 months.’