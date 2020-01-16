Sonam Kapoor “Super Shaken” After Uber Ride In London, Warns Users

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja tweeted saying,”I was shaking by the end of it.” (File)

Mumbai:

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has warned Uber customers towards utilizing the ridesharing app in London after struggling “the scariest experience” with a driver within the British capital.

The actress, 34, mentioned her driver was apparently “unstable and was yelling and shouting” in the course of the journey.

“I was shaking by the end of it,” she tweeted late Wednesday in London, tagging Uber, which responded with an apparently automated message.

“I tried complaining on your app, and just got multiple disconnected replies by bots. You guys need to update your system. The damage is done. There is nothing more you can do.”

“The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs,” she steered.

A consultant for the agency in India mentioned it had no remark for now.

The Uber incident comes every week after Sonam Kapoor Ahuja criticised British Airways for allegedly shedding her baggage for the second time this month.

Experience-hailing large Uber has come below a storm of world criticism over its passenger security document.

Hey guys I’ve had the scariest expertise with @Uber london. Please please watch out. The most effective and most secure is simply to make use of the native public transportation or cabs. I am tremendous shaken. — Sonam Okay Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 15, 2020

The corporate misplaced its license in London after transport authorities mentioned it had failed to repair a litany of questions of safety – together with not less than 14,000 circumstances of drivers handing their permits to unlicensed mates or family members.

It continues to function within the metropolis pending an attraction.

In 2017, a lady raped by an Uber driver in India filed a US lawsuit accusing the service of invading her privateness and defaming her character.

Final month, Uber launched a report saying it had tallied practically 6,000 sexual assaults in america – its greatest market – over the previous couple of years. That included greater than 450 circumstances of rape.

In France, the agency is below strain from a viral marketing campaign detailing sexual assault involving its drivers, below the hashtag #UberCestOver (Uber it is over).