Sonia And Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Read Constitution At Protest

Prime Congress leaders, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh learn out the preamble to the Structure on Monday because the get together held a protest at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Raj Ghat in Delhi in opposition to the citizenship legislation.

The Congress “Satyagraha”, which additionally featured chief ministers like Kamal Nath (Madhya Pradesh) and Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), known as for the safety of elementary rights within the Structure.

The Congress mentioned there may be widespread resentment in opposition to the BJP authorities’s choice, with individuals throughout the nation, particularly the youth, protesting in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act that, for the primary time, makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India.

The federal government says it can assist minorities from the Muslim-dominated international locations of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India earlier than 2015 due to non secular persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular principals of the structure.

The Congress has additionally backed college students protesting in opposition to the BJP authorities and denounced using “indiscriminate police force” in opposition to unusual residents within the title of sustaining legislation and order.

Earlier in the present day, each Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra requested younger individuals to hitch the protest and browse out the Structure.

“Dear Students and youth of India, it’s not good enough just to feel India. At times like these, it’s critical to show that you’re India and won’t allow India to be destroyed by hatred. Join me today at 3 p.m. at Rajghat, to protest against the hate and violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted within the morning.

Priyanka Gandhi additionally tweeted saying the nation is a shared relationship and a shared dream.

“The Constitution is our power. We have to save the country from the politics of divide and rule. Come, be a part of the reading of the Constitution text with me…” she tweeted in Hindi.