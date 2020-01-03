Sonia Gandhi Calls Meeting Of Senior Leaders On Rajasthan Hospital Deaths

Sonia Gandhi is upset over the dying of youngsters in Kota’s JK Lon Hospital (File Picture)

New Delhi:

Going through flak from opposition and public over the dying of youngsters in party-ruled Rajasthan, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has referred to as a gathering of senior get together leaders on Saturday to debate the difficulty and the state authorities’s response.

Sonia Gandhi is upset over the dying of youngsters in Kota’s JK Lon Hospital and has directed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to take vital steps, a celebration chief stated on Friday.

Criticising the BJP, Congress’ state in cost Avinash Pande stated: “The party is trying to divert attention from the main issues, and there should be no politics on it. The Chief Minister has invited the Union Health Minister to the state. We are saddened by the death of children in the hospital… the Chief Minister is also upset and has sent the health minister to Kota.”

In the meantime, the Nationwide Human Rights Fee on Friday despatched discover to the state authorities on the difficulty. The discover to the state Chief Secretary has requested the state authorities to submit an in depth report inside 4 weeks within the matter, together with the steps being taken to handle the difficulty.

The highest human rights physique has additionally directed the Rajasthan authorities to make sure that such deaths of youngsters don’t recur in future because of “lack of infrastructure and health facilities” in hospitals.

The assertion claimed media stories stated ten out of 100 youngsters died inside 48 hours between December 23 and 24, 2019 as reportedly, over 50 per cent of the devices put in within the hospital are defunct and the hospital is missing cleanliness and fundamental infrastructure, together with oxygen provide, within the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

