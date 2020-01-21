Sonia Gandhi Dissolves Punjab Congress Committee, Sunil Jakhar Stays Head

Sonia Gandhi held discussions with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has dissolved the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and all district committees within the state with instant impact, whereas retaining Sunil Jakhar because the state unit chief.

The Congress additionally arrange an 11-member committee for guaranteeing higher coordination between the get together and the Punjab authorities, with AICC in-charge for Punjab Asha Kumari as its chairperson. It should have Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar as members, moreover AICC common secretary Ambika Soni.

The get together launched a press release on this regard on Tuesday, a day after Amarinder Singh held detailed discussions with Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. The Congress president has dissolved the “executive committee of the Pradesh Congress Committee and District Congress Committees of Punjab with immediate effect. The president of the Punjab PCC shall remain unchanged”, it learn.

The transfer comes at a time when the Punjab Congress is busy dousing inside fires rising from discontent within the ranks, with Amarinder Singh pitted towards Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Bajwa over the latter’s name for a “Captain-Mukt Congress” in a current interview to a tv channel.

Amarinder Singh is broadly known as “Captain” within the state.

Mr Bajwa had first taken on Amarinder Singh in 2012, after the Congress’ defeat to the BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal mix within the state elections. The get together excessive command appointed him because the Punjab Congress chief in 2013, and it was solely after an amazing battle that Amarinder Singh was capable of dethrone him two years later.

The reason for Mr Bajwa’s discontent was a current public declaration by Amarinder Singh that he won’t give up politics “until every youngster in Punjab is employed”.

On Monday, the Congress had introduced coordination committees for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry.

