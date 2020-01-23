Sonos Apologizes For Implying Old Models Will Stop Working

Earlier this week, the Silicon Valley client electronics firm Sonos, identified for its line of good audio system, emailed a few of its clients to allow them to know their merchandise have been about to turn into out of date. As relayed to Twitter by an indignant Sonos buyer, one such message learn, “In May the following products in your system will be classified as legacy and no longer receive software updates and new features. This will affect your listening experience. “The poster, Brian Fitzpatrick, wrote,” Wow. Just got a giant “Fuck you for getting a bunch of our shit within the early days” email from @Sonos. “Others reacted equally to the memo.

As we speak, Sonos has apologized. In a brand new e-mail titled “All Sonos products will continue to work past May,” CEO Patrick Spence writes, “We heard you. We did not get this right from the start. My apologies for that and I wanted to personally assure you of the path forward. “He then assures customers that legacy merchandise will proceed to operate as they do now:” We’re not bricking them, we’re not forcing them into obsolescence, and we’re not taking something away. A lot of you’ve gotten invested closely in your Sonos programs, and we intend to honor that funding for so long as attainable. ”Spence additionally says Sonos is engaged on a manner to verify legacy merchandise and new merchandise work collectively. He then continues to make good.

In different Sonos information, two weeks in the past the corporate sued its longtime enterprise accomplice Google for allegedly infringing on 5 of its patents. Sonos offered Google with blueprints for its good audio system when Google designed its music service to work simply with Sonos merchandise. Sonos ’lawsuit additionally contains antitrust motions in opposition to Google and Amazon. Sonos is searching for a ban on the sale of Google’s audio system, smartphones, and laptops in the US.

Learn Spence's full memo to Sonos clients beneath.

We heard you. We didn’t get this proper from the beginning. My apologies for that and I needed to personally guarantee you of the trail ahead: First, relaxation assured that come Could, once we finish new software program updates for our legacy merchandise, they’ll proceed to work simply as they do right now. We’re not bricking them, we’re not forcing them into obsolescence, and we’re not taking something away. A lot of you’ve gotten invested closely in your Sonos programs, and we intend to honor that funding for so long as attainable. Whereas legacy Sonos merchandise gained't get new software program options, we pledge to maintain them up to date with bug fixes and safety patches for so long as attainable. If we run into one thing core to the expertise that may't be addressed, we'll work to supply another resolution and allow you to learn about any modifications you'll see in your expertise. Secondly, we heard you on the difficulty of legacy merchandise and fashionable merchandise not with the ability to coexist in your house. We’re engaged on a solution to cut up your system in order that fashionable merchandise work collectively and get the newest options, whereas legacy merchandise work collectively and stay of their present state. We’re finalizing particulars on this plan and can share extra within the coming weeks. Whereas we’ve numerous nice merchandise and options within the pipeline, we wish our clients to improve to our newest and best merchandise after they're excited by what the brand new merchandise provide, not as a result of they really feel compelled to do I do know. That's the intent of the commerce up program we launched for our loyal clients. Thanks for being a Sonos buyer. Thanks for taking the time to offer us your suggestions. I hope that you just’ll forgive our misstep, and allow us to earn again your belief. With out you, Sonos wouldn't exist and we’ll work more durable than ever to earn your loyalty each single day. If in case you have any additional questions please don't hesitate to contact us.

Sincerely,

Patrick Patrick Spence

CEO, Sonos