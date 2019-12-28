Sony Patents PlayStation Controller That Apparently Features Two New Programmable Buttons

People over at Polygon have found a brand new Sony Interactive Leisure patent that showcases a controller design that includes two programmable buttons constructed into the again of the gadget.

The patent, which was authorized on December 26th by the World Mental Property Group (WIPO), differs from the patent we noticed in November and its design differs from the newly-unveiled again button attachment for the DualShock four. In keeping with a translation of the doc by Polygon, these two new buttons may be programmed to carry out features of different buttons on the controller.

Picture credit score: SIE through WIPO

Within the diagrams above, the buttons seem instantly behind the analog sticks however the utility mentions that this design isn’t closing and their positions might change.

An summary reads:

Proposed is an enter gadget that permits numerous operations. Within the enter gadget, the plurality of operation buttons (11) and directional keys (12) are organized on the higher floor (17g). Decrease floor buttons (31R, 31L) are organized on the decrease floor (17a). The decrease floor buttons (31R, 31L) protrude downward from the decrease floor (17a), have a floor (31a) to be pressed that may be pressed by a finger of a person, and are organized in order that the floor (31a) to be pressed is inclined with respect to the entrance edge (10a) of the enter gadget.

Though the patent is in Japanese, you’ll find extra diagrams within the utility printed on WIPO’s on-line database.

Patents don’t all the time materialize so it’s doable that Sony is merely toying round with numerous designs. We’ll replace our readers when we’ve got extra data.

[Source: Polygon]