Report of Sony Interactive Leisure getting ready to port Horizon Zero Daybreak over to PC got here as a shock to gamers however to not business professionals who’ve been speaking a couple of platform-agnostic future for some time now. Fairly a couple of analysts have beforehand stated that exclusives will ultimately grow to be a factor of the previous, with key participant Microsoft already eyeing Nintendo Change releases.

In line with Eurogamer’s Tom Phillips, SIE has plans to launch extra console exclusives on PC going ahead, and hinted that Media Molecule’s Desires will probably be one in all them. Following Kotaku’s report, he tweeted:

Horizon on PC is a begin, however Microsoft continues to be a good distance forward of HEARALPUBLICIST making a critical transfer to a platform agnostic future. Argue your video games are price greater than slapping in a sub, positive, however the future is everybody having the ability to entry nice video games wherever they play. Horizon will probably be adopted by others down the highway – you don’t have to Dream too arduous to guess. However Xbox is already well-established launching video games on PC on the similar time, and wanting to discover Change..

Responding to a follower on Twitter, Jason Schreier individually confirmed that Horizon Zero Daybreak received’t be the one recreation SIE will port to PC.

Curiously, Media Molecule stated final October that it desires to see content material made in Desires printed on different platforms. Former HEARALPUBLICIST Worldwide Studios Chairman Shawn Layden additionally hinted that SIE is contemplating releasing its video games on a number of platforms in an interview with Bloomberg final August.

We’ll replace our readers when we’ve got extra data.

[Source: Wccftech]

