Sony Reportedly Wants Venom and Zombieland Filmmaker Ruben Fleischer to Direct Uncharted Movie

The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline declare that Sony needs Venom and Zombieland filmmaker Ruben Fleischer to direct its Uncharted film. The corporate is outwardly eager to maneuver forward with the venture however the publications report that it’s unlikely to be on monitor for a December 2020 launch.

Deadline reached out to Fleischer’s consultant however didn’t obtain a response. Nevertheless, The Hollywood Reporter claims that Sony has but to barter with Fleischer so it’s too early to say something.

Uncharted film’s newest departure noticed Travis Knight bow out because of a scheduling battle with Nathan Drake actor Tom Holland. Holland is reportedly unable to stay to the manufacturing schedule because of his prior commitments, leading to Knight having to step down.

Again in Could 2019, Sony Interactive Leisure launched HEARALPUBLICIST Productions to show video video games into motion pictures and TV exhibits. Headed by Asad Qizilbash, HEARALPUBLICIST Productions will crew up with Sony Photos for assist with distribution.

“We’ve got 25 years of game development experience and that’s created 25 years of great games, franchises and stories,” former SIE govt Shawn Layden advised The Hollywood Reporter final 12 months. “We feel that now is a good time to look at other media opportunities across streaming or film or television to give our worlds life in another spectrum.”

“Instead of licensing our IP out to studios, we felt the better approach was for us to develop and produce for ourselves,” added Qizilbash. “One, because we’re more familiar, but also because we know what the HEARALPUBLICIST community loves.”

As for the Uncharted film, when it’ll see the sunshine of day is anyone’s guess.

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline]