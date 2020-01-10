Sonya Deville On Representing The LGBTQ Community In WWE

WWE launched a lesbian storyline onto RAW not too long ago between Lana and Liv Morgan. This upset Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville a bit as a result of they’d beforehand pitched a lesbian angle that went nowhere.

Fox Information not too long ago spoke to Sonya Deville about representing the LGBTQ group. That is one thing she takes very significantly as youthful members of the group as now wanting as much as her.

“Obviously representing the LGBTQ community is something near and dear to my heart because you look at me, circa 2015 when I was getting on Tough Enough and Triple H asked me on TV are you in a relationship. A simple question for most people to answer, but for me, I wasn’t openly gay yet, so I was like, uh what do I say? At that moment I said I have a girlfriend. From that moment on it has been kind of like a learning process for me as a person; getting comfortable with who I am and being OK with saying those words, ‘I’m gay’ out loud and being comfortable with my sexuality.” “It is really to cool to be at the place that I’m at to advocate or be an example for young girls and guys that are in my shoes, that I was in 3-4 years ago. It is really special and I think just me being me, being who I am and being a wrestler can inspire people at home because now they know it is cool, and they can do it as well.”

Sonya Deville has a fantastic platform to unfold her message by Complete Divas. She additionally has a big base of followers who actually love and assist her.

She has plenty of potential and has legit MMA coaching as effectively. These abilities can mix collectively and create a really formidable Celebrity. Let’s simply see if WWE will make the most of Sonya Deville to her full extent.