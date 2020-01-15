Sonya Deville Says There’s Still Room For Lesbian Angle With Mandy Rose In WWE

Lana and Liv Morgan’s storyline breached into the LGBTQ style which is an space WWE hasn’t ventured in a very long time. Months previous to Bobby Lashley and Lana’s marriage ceremony Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose pitched a lesbian angle that was rejected.

Mandy and Sonya didn’t appear too thrilled concerning the lesbian angle when it debuted on Uncooked.

Bleacher Report lately had an opportunity to talk with Sonya Deville the place she was requested about that angle. It looks like she has accepted it now, however Deville additionally mentioned there’s loads of room for his or her LGBTQ angle down the street.

“I mean, at the end of the day, we work for a sports-entertainment company, and the segment was very entertaining. That’s not to say Mandy and I don’t get our storyline in the future. You know, there’s room for plenty of LGBTQ storylines.”

Sooner or later there could be a number of LGBTQ angles occurring inside WWE on the similar time. The reception for Lana and Liv Morgan’s angle might need one thing to do with that.

WWE is giving Lana and Morgan loads of focus. Let’s see if they’ll capitalize on that chance. Sonya Deville might be hopeful that they’re successful so she’s going to get her angle with Mandy Rose finally.