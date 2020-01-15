News TV SHOWS

Sonya Deville Says There’s Still Room For Lesbian Angle With Mandy Rose In WWE

January 15, 2020
2 Min Read

Lana and Liv Morgan’s storyline breached into the LGBTQ style which is an space WWE hasn’t ventured in a very long time. Months previous to Bobby Lashley and Lana’s marriage ceremony Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose pitched a lesbian angle that was rejected.

Mandy and Sonya didn’t appear too thrilled concerning the lesbian angle when it debuted on Uncooked.

Bleacher Report lately had an opportunity to talk with Sonya Deville the place she was requested about that angle. It looks like she has accepted it now, however Deville additionally mentioned there’s loads of room for his or her LGBTQ angle down the street.

“I mean, at the end of the day, we work for a sports-entertainment company, and the segment was very entertaining. That’s not to say Mandy and I don’t get our storyline in the future. You know, there’s room for plenty of LGBTQ storylines.”

Sooner or later there could be a number of LGBTQ angles occurring inside WWE on the similar time. The reception for Lana and Liv Morgan’s angle might need one thing to do with that.

WWE is giving Lana and Morgan loads of focus. Let’s see if they’ll capitalize on that chance. Sonya Deville might be hopeful that they’re successful so she’s going to get her angle with Mandy Rose finally.



Increase goes the dynamite!

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment