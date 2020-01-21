Sonya Deville Warns Fans About Scammers Using Fake Social Media Accounts

WWE Superstars are public figures and a few scammers determine that they will make the most of wrestling followers. For this reason it’s a must to be so cautious when following accounts that you simply assume belong to your favourite Superstars.

Sonya Deville wanted to make it possible for everybody on her timeline acquired the message in the present day. She needed to tweet out: “This is my only real account.” Apparently, she’s had some scammers utilizing her identify to get to followers.

Sonya Deville isn’t alone. Shayna Baszler has wanted to talk up a number of instances when somebody tried to make use of her identify to get money from followers.

Carmella joked again at Deville as she replied saying: “What about the @sonyadeville17391910 who messaged me on IG? Should I not have Venmo’d you $900?!?!?”

Clearly, Carmella was joking, however different followers may not have been capable of inform the distinction. Simply know that WWE Superstars make sufficient money that they don’t must ask followers for a mortgage, particularly if it comes within the type of reward playing cards.

That is my solely actual account. — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) January 21, 2020