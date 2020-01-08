Sophia Bush & ‘One Tree Hill’ Co-Stars Bless Fans With A Mini Reunion At 2020 Golden Globes! Look!

Hey One Tree Hill followers, this one is for you!!

Sophia Bush simply made us all really feel like we had been again in Tree Hill Excessive once more when she and her former co-stars, Bryan Greenberg and Danneel Harris, crossed paths at this 12 months’s Golden Globes. Bless our hearts y’all as a result of this was the reunion we didn’t even know we would have liked!

Associated: A ‘Friends’ Reunion Particular Is Reportedly In The Works At HBO Max!

All of it went down after the massive present at InStyle and Warner Brothers‘ official after-party in Beverly Hills. In recent years, it’s develop into a convention for the shiny to characteristic a enjoyable, elevator-themed picture sales space on the occasion for its movie star friends to take pleasure in.

On Sunday evening, the trio who performed cheerleader Brooke Davis (Bush), basketball participant Jake Jagielski (Greenberg), and Brooke’s former nemesis Rachel Gatina (Harris) determined to have some enjoyable with their previous characters by staging their elevator pics collectively!

Ch-ch-check it out (beneath):

Awww, how cool!

As anticipated, diehard followers of the tv drama completely LOST it within the feedback part of Sophia’s publish, with lots of them demanding an precise reunion be placed on the books!

Learn by way of among the most spirited replies right here:

“This is everything.😍 My One Tree Hill loving heart is soooo happy! And Soph, you look absolutely GORGEOUS, Queen!” “This is what I needed to start this year!” “I wasn’t ready for thissss 😭” “Love the memories of one tree hill this brings back” “Bring it back!! #othreunion” “Stop teasing us and give fans the real thing” “Please please this would make my whole life”

We’ll throw our personal plea in there as properly! This footage actually gave us all of the feels and since we’re within the age of reboots, why not carry the previous CW community hit again, too?

However can we completely ensure that Chad Michael Murray can be concerned, please? Okay, thanks.

Perezcious readers, are U all the way down to see some model of One Tree Hill in your screens once more sometime? Tell us within the feedback!

[Picture through WENN/Instar/YouTube]