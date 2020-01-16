Sophia Smith, former Fossil Ridge star, selected No. 1 overall in NWSL draft

Stanford ahead, and Fossil Ridge Excessive College graduate, Sophia Smith was chosen by Portland Thorns FC because the No. 1 total choose within the Nationwide Ladies’s Soccer League school draft

Smith, 19, scored 17 targets and added 9 assists in 20 video games for the Cardinal final season, main the staff to the nationwide championship. Earlier this 12 months, she was referred to as as much as U.S. Soccer’s girls’s nationwide staff’s January camp. She is the primary teenager to be drafted within the NWSL.

“I just felt like this was the best time for me to take the next chapter of my life and my career and I think that there’s no better time to do it than now,” Smith mentioned in an interview with the NWSL after she was chosen.

She is the third straight Stanford participant to be drafted No. 1 total.