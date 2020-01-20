Sophie Wessex could take on more responsibility within the Royal Family

By Stephanie Linning For Mailonline

Printed: 10:29 EST, 20 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:37 EST, 20 January 2020

The Countess of Wessex is the ‘good’ individual to ‘decide up the slack’ within the wake of the Sussexes’ departure Prince Andrew’s retirement, a royal professional has stated.

Sophie, who celebrates her 55th birthday at the moment, enjoys a very shut relationship along with her mother-in-law the Queen, 93, and already represents the Crown each at residence and oversees.

Certainly later at the moment Sophie and her husband Prince Edward, 55, will be a part of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they host a reception for the UK-Africa funding summit at Buckingham Palace.

Chatting with FEMAIL, veteran royal reporter Phil Dampier, writer of Royally Suited, Harry and Meghan In Their Personal Phrases, defined Sophie can be a protected pair of palms to take over the tasks that may not be carried out by Harry, Meghan and Andrew.

Proper-hand girl: Sophie enjoys an in depth relationship with the Queen, 93, and could possibly be the ‘good individual’ to choose up the slack within the wake of Prince Andrew’s retirement and the Sussexes’ departure. Pictured, at a Buckingham Palace reception in October final 12 months

Birthday needs: The Countess of Wessex celebrates her 55th birthday at the moment and the Royal Household Instagram account marked the event by sharing this picture of the royal

He stated: ‘It’s been stated for a very long time that Prince Charles desires a slimmed down monarchy when he turns into king – however I’m unsure they meant this slim!

‘With Harry and Meghan off the scene and Andrew taking a again seat due to the Epstein scandal, they’re changing into critically under-staffed. Prince Philip is retired at 98, the Queen is sort of 94 and Charles and Camilla are of their 70s.

‘Princess Anne is 70 this 12 months and the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra are of their 80s. So who’s going to take over the a whole bunch of patronages?

‘Prince Edward has stored a really low profile in recent times however his spouse Sophie has turn into a star in her personal proper.

Necessary duties: The Countess of Wessex is a trusted pair of palms and already represents the Queen at high-profile events. Pictured, representing the Queen because the Reviewing Officer at The Sovereign’s Parade at Royal Navy Academy Sandhurst in December

Standing out: The Countess of Wessex has turn into a ‘star in her personal proper’ and can be a tremendous option to tackle extra royal patronages, royal professional Phil Dampier famous. Pictured, with daughter Girl Louise Windsor (left) at an England Hockey coaching session this month

An in depth bond: How Sophie Wessex has turn into the Queen’s ‘favorite’ Sophie Wessex has turn into a trusted confidant of the Queen within the twenty years since she married Prince Edward. Chatting with the Solar final September, a royal supply famous that Sophie is ‘trusted and relied on’ by the Queen in ways in which the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge usually are not, including the Countess is ‘extra like a daughter’ than a daughter-in-law. It’s believed Sophie is now seen by the Queen because the Royal Household’s most secure pair of palms, as a result of her marriage to Prince Edward has lasted, whereas Charles, Anne and Andrew have all been divorced. Shut: Sophie is usually given the honour of travelling with the Queen when she is attending church companies. Pictured, in Sandringham final month The Queen and Sophie’s shut bond is alleged to be right down to their comparable pursuits, with the pair usually spending Saturday or Sunday evenings collectively at Windsor, watching outdated conflict movies and historic documentaries. Sophie is usually given the honour of travelling with the Queen when she is attending church companies at both Sandringham or Balmoral, which is alleged to be an indication of simply how shut they’re. In one other signal of their bond, Sophie used the affectionate nickname ‘Mama’ when referring to the Queen in a speech final month.

‘She may be very near Her Majesty and is a favorite of hers. Not too long ago she has been on a number of abroad journeys and executed fantastically effectively.

‘Now that her kids are a bit older I believe there could possibly be an excellent position for her to play. She is 55 at the moment and he or she may be very match and stuffed with vitality.

‘I believe she desires to do extra and would fortunately step as much as the plate and take over extra duties if requested.

‘Charles has to grasp which you can slim down an excessive amount of and they’re working out of royals to do the nitty gritty work.

‘Sophie can be good to take up a number of the slack and I believe she has the potential to be a royal famous person given the possibility. If it was Sophie’s alternative I believe she would seize it with each palms.’

Stepping down: It was introduced on Saturday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not perform engagements on behalf of the Queen. Pictured, at Canada Home this month

Seismic change: It comes following months of upheaval for the Royal Household that noticed Prince Andrew step again from public duties within the wake of his carcrash Jeffrey Epstein TV interview

It comes following months of seismic change for the Royal Household that noticed Prince Andrew step again from public duties within the wake of his carcrash Jeffrey Epstein TV interview, and the Sussexes’ announcement that they’d step again as senior royals.

On Saturday Buckingham Palace introduced that from the spring Harry and Meghan will cease utilizing their HRH titles and withdraw from royal duties, together with official navy appointments.

Nevertheless the couple shall be allowed to keep up their personal patronages and associations.

Prince Harry was at at the moment’s UK-Africa Funding Summit in London for plenty of personal conferences with heads of state.

It’s thought he’ll quickly fly out to affix Meghan and one-year-old son Archie in Canada, the place they’ve been residing in a multi-million pound Vancouver Island bolthole since earlier than Christmas.