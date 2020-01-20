Sophie Wessex cut a stylish figure as she arrived at Buckingham Palace on her birthday

By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline

The Countess of Wessex, who’s celebrating her 55th birthday as we speak, lower a classy determine as she arrived on the UK-Africa funding summit at Buckingham Palace as we speak.

Sophie, who’s spending her big day serving the Queen, 93, seemed elegant in a pink as she joined her husband Prince Edward, 55, The Princess Royal, 69, and hosts the Duke, 37, and Duchess of Cambridge, 38, for the event.

The mother-of-one, who enjoys a very shut relationship together with her mother-in-law, paired the daring costume, which featured scallop sleeve and hemline element, with gold velvet heels.

She wore her blonde hair gently scraped again in a half-up and half down fashion and accessorised with a fragile gold watch and lengthy necklace.

Sophie, who’s married to the Queen’s youngest son Prince Edward, saved her make-up pure, including a contact of blusher, layer of mascara and a nude lipstick.

In the meantime, her husband seemed dapper in a full black go well with, which he coordinated with a white shirt and blue tie.

The UK-Africa Funding Summit, hosted by the UK Authorities, goals to convey collectively Heads of State and Authorities and senior representatives from African international locations, key multilateral businesses and high-profile UK and African companies.

The Summit will show the power of the connection between the UK and Africa, showcase and promote the breadth and high quality of funding alternatives throughout Africa.

It’ll additionally spotlight the UK’s dedication to supporting financial growth in Africa, together with via the creation of jobs and new partnerships.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will formally obtain the Heads of State and Authorities and their companions.

This will probably be adopted by a bunch of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, and The Princess Royal with the Heads of State and Authorities.

Their Royal Highnesses will then be a part of a reception within the State Rooms of Buckingham Palace the place The Duke of Cambridge will make a brief speech.