Sophie Wessex wraps up warm as she joins her daughter to visit England Hockey’s training ground

Revealed: 11:22 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:32 EST, 7 January 2020

Sophie, Countess of Wessex appeared the image of a proud mom as she joined her daughter Girl Louise Windsor, 16, to go to England’s Hockey coaching floor right now.

The spouse of Prince Edward, 54, sported a knee size puffed coat zipped as much as the neck with a pair of tailor-made inexperienced trousers and chunky gray heel as she watched the Hockey coaching Bisham Abbey Nationwide Sports activities Centre in Marlow, Buckinghamshire.

Whereas Sophie watched from the sidelines, Louise acquired in on the motion and placed on an animated show as she pushed the ball ahead.

The teenager sported a pair of pink checked trousers and white plimsolls which she complemented with a protracted sleeved navy T-shirt and matching gilet.

Sophie Wessex has an important curiosity within the sport and is a patron of England Hockey.

It is not the primary time she’s taken her daughter alongside to such an event and in 2014 the pair have been noticed cheering for England’s Hockey staff on the Commonwealth video games in Glasgow.

In 2018, the pair attended the ultimate of the Hockey Ladies’s World Cup in London, the place they noticed Eire lose to the defending champions The Netherlands.

At this time, the pair shook arms with the staff and appeared delighted to affix in on the apply.

It marks the primary public look of the household for the yr, who have been final noticed attending church in Sandringham with the Queen over the Christmas break.

Louise wore her mom’s navy Stella McCartney Vivienne coat price £1,135 as she joined her grandmother, 93, and different senior royals together with Prince Edward, 55, Prince Charles, 71, and Princess Anne, 69, for the service on the St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham yesterday.

And it isn’t the primary time in latest days has worn one thing from her mom’s wardrobe, having borrowed a special outfit from the royal for the Christmas Day service.

Girl Louise is Edward and Sophie’s eldest baby and solely daughter – she is twelfth in line to the throne and is the Queen’s youngest granddaughter.

Her father, the Earl of Wessex, is tenth in line to the throne, which can be succeeded by his elder brother, Charles.

Girl Louise and her brother James be part of the royal household for main occasions, resembling Trooping the Color, however have largely grown up away from the limelight.

An avid horse rider,she usually competes within the British Driving Society Championship for Younger Drivers.

Final yr, was broadly praised for donning a wise Hobbs jacket for one of many church companies at Sandringham.

On the time, some commented it was an indication the Queen’s youngest granddaughter is taking cues from fashion icon Kate Middleton.