Sorry – “More”

We've been excited in regards to the malleable UK indie group Sorry for fairly a while now. Again in the course of 2018, we named them a Band To Watch – a pair months later, additionally they popped up on our lists of the 12 months's greatest new bands and greatest EPs. They had been thrilling from the beginning, and anticipation for a full-length assertion from them was solely additional stoked over a sequence of singles final 12 months, together with “Jealous Guy,” “Right Round The Clock,” and “Rock 'N' Roll Star . ”Alongside the best way, the bang started teasing a debut album referred to as 925 . And immediately, we lastly know extra about it.

925 will arrive in late March by way of Domino. Asha Lorenz and Louis O’Bryen, the core duo behind Sorry, teamed up with co-producer James Dring to make it. (Dring's credit embody work with Gorillaz and Nilüfer Yanya.) A press launch notes that the band had been influenced by “all the pieces from Hermann Hesse to Aphex Twin,” and guarantees the identical form of shape-shifting and adventurousness that has characterised Sorry since we first bought to know them. 925 options a few of final 12 months's singles – “Proper Spherical The Clock” and “Rock 'N' Roll Star ”- alongside one other 11 tracks. Amongst these is “More,” the brand new single that Sorry launched with the announcement.

“More” is a frazzled, fuzzed-out tune that may be probably the most direct of the bunch we've but heard from 925 . There’s a pop tune in right here someplace, particularly as Lorenz deadpans her litany of “I want more and more and more” in numerous kinds throughout the monitor. However that is Sorry we're speaking about, so the assorted items are rearranged and distorted; even at their most standard there's one thing skewed about their writing and efficiency. It's accompanied by a video, for which Lorenz as soon as extra teamed up with frequent Sorry collaborator Jasper Cable-Alexander. Test it out under, together with tracklist and tour date particulars.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Right Round The Clock”

02 “In Unison”

03 “Snakes”

04 “Starstruck”

05 “Rosie”

06 “Perfect”

07 “As The Sun Sets”

08 “Wolf”

09 “Rock 'N' Roll Star”

10 “Heather”

11 “Blackberries”

12 “Ode To Boy”

13 “Lies (Refix)”

TOUR DATES:

02 / 04 – Leicester, UK @ The Cookie Ltd

02 / 05 – Cambridge, UK @ The Portland Arms

02 / 06 – Bedford, UK @ Esquires

02 / 08 – Liverpool, UK @ EBGB's

02 / 09 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete's

02 / 11 – York, UK @ The Fulford Arms

02 / 12 – Hebden Bridge, UK @ The Trades Membership

02 / 14 – Tub, UK @ Moles

02 / 15 – Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern

02 / 16 – Studying, UK @ Face Bar

02 / 17 – Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar

02 / 18 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic

02 / 19 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes Klub

02 / 21 – Berlin, DE @ ACUD

03 / 12 – New York, NY @ Union Pool

03 / 16 – Los Angeles, CA Moroccan Lounge

03 / 17 – 03 / 21 – Austin, TX @ SXSW Pageant

05 / 07 – London, UK @ Village Underground

925 is out three / 27 by way of Domino. Pre-order it right here.