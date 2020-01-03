Sourav Ganguly convinced BCCI to let Indian team tour Pakistan, claims Rashid Latif

Who was Qasem soleimani?













Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has made a sensational declare. Chatting with a newspaper, he mentioned that Indian cricket group’s well-known tour of Pakistan in 2004, which noticed the 2 sides partaking in a 5-match ODI and Three-match Check collection, solely befell as a result of perseverance of the then Indian captain Sourav Ganguly.

“In 2004, when the BCCI was reluctant to tour Pakistan, it was (Sourav) Ganguly, who persuaded the BCCI and players. It was a highly memorable tour for India as they managed to win big here after a long gap,” Latif mentioned in his interview.

The rationale why the veteran Pakistani cricketer introduced up the problem proper now was to counsel that the identical individual – Ganguly – now serving because the president of Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI), can once more assist revive the cricketing relations between the 2 nations.

“As a cricketer and BCCI President, Ganguly can help (Ehsan) Mani and the PCB. Unless full-fledged Pakistan-India bilateral series resumes, things won’t improve for both countries. The world wants to see Pak-India playing cricket. PCB CEO Wasim Khan should also play his active part to ensure top cricket-playing nations come and tour Pakistan as it will help Pakistan cricket and local players,” Latif advised The Nation.

Sourav Ganguly led the Indian group through the tour of Pakistan in 2004JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Pictures

This optimism of the previous wicketkeeper and now a outstanding cricket pundit on his nation’s tv is kind of far-fetched. He has forgotten that on the time of India’s 2004 tour of Pakistan, relations between the 2 nations had been on a agency footing. The whole tour was billed as a goodwill go to by the Indian group to the neighbouring nation.

At the moment second, the relations are fairly strained. The Indian public continues to be seething on the Pakistan sponsored terrorist acts dedicated final yr and the Islamic Republic, on its half, is attempting its finest to create a world opprobrium in opposition to Indian authorities’s determination to take away Article 370 from the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Not too long ago, the Pakistan authorities tried to influence the Organisation of Islamic International locations (OIC) to carry a particular session on the state of affairs in Kashmir. Nevertheless, as a result of deft diplomacy by Indian authorities, that session is now unlikely to happen.

Nevertheless, the implacable hostility between the 2 nations stays because it was by means of the final yr. On it is half, Pakistan efficiently hosted Sri Lanka for the primary full tour by a prime cricket taking part in nation because the 2009 assault on the Sri Lankan group. To anticipate India to make a go to now’s delusionary to say the least.