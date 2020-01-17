Sourav Ganguly Reacts To Mohun Bagan, ATK Merger

The Board of Management for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has welcomed the merger of Mohun Bagan and ATK and mentioned that each the golf equipment would be the torchbearers for Indian soccer going forward. “A momentus partnership for Bengal football. I have no doubt ATK and Mohun Bagan will be torchbearers of moving Indian football forward together. @IndSuperLeague,” Ganguly tweeted. On Thursday, I-League membership, Mohun Bagan introduced the merger with Indian Tremendous League (ISL) group ATK.

The merged membership could have model names of ATK and Mohun Bagan. RPSG Group, which owns ATK, will change into 80 per cent majority shareholder alongside Mohun Bagan Soccer Membership (India) Non-public Restricted proudly owning the remaining 20 per cent shares.

“In this context, I am very thankful to India’s one of the most well-known industrialists and our Kolkata’s very own Dr Sanjiv Goenka for his investment through RPSG. Their vision on Indian football aligns with our philosophy and our combined forces will surely take the club to bigger and greater heights. In this respect, it is a red-letter day in the history of this iconic institution,” Swapan Sadhan Bose, Chairman, Mohun Bagan Soccer Membership (India) Pvt. Ltd. mentioned in an official assertion.

“I can assure millions and millions of Bagan supporters spread across the globe, that the poetry will continue. Now that the prose is ready to lend a helping hand,” he added.

The newly shaped membership will come into existence from June 1 and might be part of the Indian Tremendous League from the 2020-21 season.