James Anderson (Photograph Credit: Getty Photographs)

Centurion, December 25: England’s main pacer James Anderson will make his 150th Check look when he makes a return from damage through the first Check in opposition to South Africa starting Thursday on the SuperSport Park. Anderson would be the ninth cricketer to achieve the 150-Check milestone — becoming a member of the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Steve Waugh and Jacques Kallis. The proper-handed bowler final performed within the first Ashes Check when he needed to go away the sector after bowling simply 4 overs. After that, he additionally missed two-Check sequence in opposition to New Zealand.

The 37-year-old had arrived in South Africa forward of the vast majority of the England squad to attend a quick bowlers’ camp, underlining his need to get again into the crew. “It feels like a long time since I’ve played a competitive game so to get some overs … was very pleasing,” he was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. “There was a bit of rust but that’s to be expected having not played for four or five months. I’m just happy to be back out there.” James Anderson’s Automobile Hit Exterior Workforce’s Lodge Forward of Ashes 2019 Opener in Edgbaston.

Anderson, who made his Check debut on the age of 20, had final month mentioned he needed to proceed by way of to the subsequent Ashes sequence, which is able to begin on the finish of 2021 in Australia. “I still want to do it, that’s part of the reason I worked so hard to get back,” he mentioned.

“It’s something I love and I still feel I’ve got something to offer, so that hunger and desire to get back is still very much there.” Anderson is the main wicket-taker for England in Check cricket with 575 wickets. Former captain Alastair Cook dinner holds the excellence of being essentially the most capped Check participant for England. Cook dinner performed 161 Checks through which he scored 12,472 runs together with 33 centuries.