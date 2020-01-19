South African police guard gets horribly confused at ceremonial funeral in front of the PRESIDENT 

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

Printed: 04:51 EST, 19 January 2020 | Up to date: 04:52 EST, 19 January 2020

A video has emerged of a South African police guard complicated his left from proper and messing up the salute at Dr Richard Maponya’s funeral in entrance of the President.

The enterprise entrepreneur was granted a full ceremonial funeral at which President Cyril Ramaphosa was to provide the eulogy praising his braveness throughout apartheid.

Within the stay footage, 4 extremely embellished officers are seen standing proudly to consideration and ready for his or her command on the West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg.

A South African Police officer tousled the funeral ceremony of Dr Richard Maponya as he turned the unsuitable approach. He waited for his command on the West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg earlier than shuffling round on the spot

Seconds later, the order was given for them to be dismissed and to rapidly march away, within the stay broadcast.

However in an embarrassing flip of occasions, the 2 center officers flip the unsuitable approach and get horribly confused.

The officers then seem to argue about who must be going through every approach as their President appears on.

Finally they took their lead from the 4 Honour Guard police chiefs reverse and after they marched off adopted in the identical route wanting extraordinarily sheepish.

To make issues worse, he appeared to argue with the opposite officers about who ought to be going through every approach as their President seemed on

The South African Police Service have been branded a laughing inventory after a video of their Honour Guard went viral.

Nationwide Police spokesman Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo mentioned: ‘The drill was an unlucky mistake and extremely regrettable.’

1000’s took to Twitter to lambast the hapless efforts of the coffin element.

Muhlezi Ntombela tweeted: ‘How do they even catch criminals if they can’t collaborate a easy march away from the coffin on the scene of their comrade’s funeral?’

SAPS has been branded a ‘laughing inventory’ following their salute which was captured on stay tv. Muhlezi Ntombela tweeted: ‘How do they even catch criminals if they can’t collaborate a easy march away from the coffin on the scene of their comrade’s funeral?’

The officers, that are pictured standing proudly to consideration, made an ‘unlucky mistake’ which is ‘extremely regrettable’, in keeping with a spokesman. In the meantime the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union claimed they ‘failed’ and may do refresher programs

Present Makhubo mentioned: ‘If you take a look at the rows and rows of medals which can be on their chest it’s important to surprise what they earned them earlier than if they cannot even march correctly!’

Dr Maponya, 99, died after a brief sickness and was hailed as a black enterprise legend who managed to construct a enterprise empire throughout apartheid and labored tirelessly to create jobs for black folks.

President Ramaphosa praised him on the funeral at West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg saying: ‘He didn’t hoard the features he made in enterprise however ploughed them again into the neighborhood.’

Dr Maponya (pictured with Sir Richard Branson in 2011), 99, died after a brief sickness and was hailed as a black enterprise legend who managed to construct a enterprise empire throughout apartheid

South African Policing Union spokesperson Oscar Skommere mentioned the police had been proven up as a ‘laughing inventory’ on stay TV and mentioned that these accountable must be held accountable.

A Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union spokesman mentioned: ‘These are excessive rating officers who didn’t do a primary drilling order for such a excessive profile occasion which may be very embarrassing.

‘We can not blame it on fatigue or overwork as a result of they’re doing nothing however sitting of their air conditioned places of work preventing for positions and may do refresher programs.’