South African Wedding Venue Refuses To Marry Lesbian Couple

Cape City, South Africa:

A marriage venue in South Africa is refusing to host a ceremony for a lesbian couple due to its Christian beliefs, sparking a row in the one African nation to allow homosexual marriage.

South Africans Sasha Lee Heekes and Megan Watling stated they believed that they had discovered the proper venue for his or her marriage ceremony deliberate for April 2021.

However after enquiring, the homeowners of Beloftebos Marriage ceremony Venue informed them they don’t host same-sex weddings due to their Christian beliefs.

After the rejection Heekes took to social media to specific her shock.

“You may not understand the hurt I feel, and how disheartened I am that such prejudices go unchallenged,” Heekes stated in current days.

“But Beloftebos’ way of thinking is one of many insidious ripples leftover from beliefs and ideologies that have contributed to mass human injustice,” she stated on Fb.

The couple, who “are shocked by the homophobic vitriol flung at them,” are contemplating some form of motion, a good friend of the couple informed AFP on Tuesday.

“They are currently in consultation with a wide variety of role players … and are taking their time to consider their options,” stated the good friend who declined to be named.

The incident has triggered a row in South Africa, the one nation on the continent to permit same-sex marriage, which was legalised in 2006.

South African Human Rights Fee’s official Andre Gaum recommended the choice taken by Beloftebos, a two-hour drive from Capetown, was discriminatory.

“You cannot in the name of religious freedom or religious beliefs unfairly discriminate on any of the prohibited grounds mentioned in the equality (law),” Gaum stated.

However Michael Swain, spokesman for Beloftebos and director of Freedom of Faith South Africa, stated it will be unfair for the venue homeowners to be pressured to have fun one thing that goes in opposition to their Christian beliefs and convictions.

However he stated the venue would haven’t any downside internet hosting every other occasion for a same-sex couple equivalent to a celebration.

“There is a constitutional court precedent which says that in the equality clause, there is no hierarchy of rights,” Swain added.

“In other words, one right does not automatically trump another right. So sexual orientation rights do not automatically trump religious, conscience and belief rights,” he stated.

Heekes and Watling usually are not the primary couple to be turned away by the venue.

In 2017 Alexandra Thorne and Alex Lu had been additionally denied use based mostly on their sexual orientation and their case is but to be heard in court docket.

