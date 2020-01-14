January 13, 2020 | 9:07pm

A South Carolina highschool instructor was arrested after allegedly having intercourse with a 16-year-old scholar, authorities stated Monday.

Anna Elizabeth Jeanette Patton, 22, lured by sending a number of steamy messages and nude pictures through textual content and social media over three months, between Oct. 1, 2019 and Jan. 11, in line with arrests warrants from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Workplace.

She “did knowingly communicate with the juvenile victim … through social media and text messaging for the purpose of enticing the victim to engage in sexual activities,” in line with the warrant, reported by native outlet SCNow.

The pair allegedly had intercourse on a number of events.

A Darlington County Sheriff’s Workplace spokesperson stated she couldn’t reveal the gender of the alleged sufferer.

Patton — an English instructor at Lamar Excessive College — was charged with sexual battery with a scholar 16 to 17 years of age, disseminating obscene materials to an individual below 18 years, and prison solicitation of a minor.

She was positioned on administrative go away, pending an investigation, Audrey Childers, a spokesperson for the Darlington County College District stated in an announcement to SCNow.

Patton was launched on $7,500 bond at her preliminary courtroom look on Monday and ordered to not contact the sufferer or the sufferer’s household and to not return to highschool grounds, public data present. She is due again in courtroom on Might 6.

A 2017 article in The Patriot, the scholar newspaper at Francis Marion College, the place Patton graduated from, describes her as the one mom of a boy.