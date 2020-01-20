South India Gets First Squadron Of Sukhoi Su-30 MKI Fighter Jets

The 222 Squadron will initially have 5 to 6 Sukhoi SU-30MKI fighter jets

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu:

Chief of Defence Workers Basic Bipin Rawat and Air Drive Chief RKS Bhadauria in the present day inducted South India’s first squadron of multirole Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets, modified to hold BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. The squadron can be primarily based on the Air Drive Base in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur and can present the nation with a brand new deadly weapons platform that may fulfil each aerial and maritime roles and guard the Indian Ocean area (IOR).

With the BrahMos missile, which has a variety of round 300 kilometres, the Sukhoi-30MKI squadron will have the ability to strike at targets deep within the IOR. The squadron will initially have between 5 and 6 jets earlier than scaling as much as the total complement of 18.

“The Indian Ocean Region (IOR), which is a central maritime spread bordering three continents, has an important role to play in regional peace, security, and prosperity. The IAF is an intrinsically strategic force and is all set to extend the reach into the vast IOR,” Air Marshal Amit Tiwari stated final week, including that this would be the IAF’s second front-line fighter jet squadron to be primarily based within the south.

In a dramatic video shared by information company ANI, one of many Sukhoi Su-30MKI jets will be seen slowly taxiing by means of two crossed streams of a water salute.

#WATCH Water salute being given to the SU-30MKI fighter plane on the induction of the 222 ‘Tigersharks’ fighter squadron on the Thanjavur air base. pic.twitter.com/pMO9ugtZgO — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

“The Thiruvananthapuram Air Force airbase will play a crucial role… expansion plans here are on the anvil and additional land is being acquired, next to the present base. We expect to complete the expansion in around four year’s time,” the Air Marshal, who’s Air Officer, Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Air Command, added.

The 222 Squadron that may home the Sukhoi-30MKIs is also called the ‘Tigersharks’ and was first raised on the IAF’s Ambala station in Haryana in September 1969, with Sukhoi Su-7s – a swept-wing fighter jet.

In July 1971 the squadron moved to the Air Drive station in Punjab’s Halwara and took half within the 1971 warfare with Pakistan. It was acknowledged for its efforts and awarded one Mahavir Chakra, three Vir Chakras and three Vayu Sena medals.

In December 1985, the ‘Tigersharks’ had been the primary squadron to be geared up with MiG-27s.

The squadron was formally decommissioned in 2011.

