January 22, 2020 | 10:50am | Up to date January 22, 2020 | 10:53am

South Korea’s navy discharged its first identified transgender member after she underwent gender reassignment surgical procedure — a call the soldier has pledged to battle.

Employees sergeant Byun Hui-su, who mentioned she served as a tank driver, had the surgical procedure in Thailand in November after struggling despair over her gender id for an prolonged interval.

The navy made the choice to dismiss her on Wednesday — saying in an announcement it concluded the soldier’s process may be thought of a motive for discharge.

The choice, which the navy mentioned went by way of due course of, was based mostly on a provision of navy regulation outlining that personnel with bodily or psychological disabilities may be discharged if these points didn’t stem from fight or happen within the line of responsibility.

In an announcement, the military defined that whereas it’ll make efforts to guard troopers’ human rights and forestall discrimination, the surgical procedure left Byun unable to finish her tour of responsibility.

However throughout a information convention, Byun mentioned she would pursue a lawsuit towards the military — and probably take it to the nation’s highest courtroom.

“I will continue to fight until the day I can remain to serve in the army,” she mentioned. “I’ll challenge the decision until the end, to the Supreme Court.”

She broke down in tears as she shared her wrestle with gender dysphoria — which ends up from the inner battle between bodily gender and gender id.

“It was an extremely difficult decision to let my base know of my identity, but once I did, I felt much better,” Byun informed reporters. “I thought I would finish serving in the army and then go through the transition surgery and then reenter the army as a female soldier. But my depression got too severe.”

Changing into a soldier was her childhood dream, she added, and she or he now needs to serve on the conflict-ridden border with North Korea.

“Regardless of my sexual identity, I’d like to show everyone that I can become one of the great soldiers who protect this country,” an emotional Byun declared. “Please give me that chance.”

A human rights group had filed a petition with a nationwide watchdog insisting that the military postpone its choice till after Byun completes the courtroom course of — however the military mentioned that authorized proceedings are irrelevant to its personnel selections.

With Submit wires