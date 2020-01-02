South Western Railway commuters are hit by strike farce

By Tim Stickings For Mailonline

Printed: 12:40 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 12:52 EST, 2 January 2020

South Western Railway passengers are dealing with recent distress right this moment as a result of employees have been on strike for thus lengthy that they should be retrained.

SWR employees have staged 28 days of strikes because the begin of December, affecting tens of millions of passengers at London Waterloo, the UK’s busiest station.

The strike ended final evening however providers are nonetheless disrupted on Thursday and Friday as a result of the employees who walked out want ‘refresher coaching’ on security issues.

The persevering with rail chaos has sparked recent anger amongst weary SWR passengers who labelled the most recent disruption a ‘joke’.

South Western Railway passengers (a few of whom are pictured at Clapham Junction through the 28-day strike) are dealing with recent distress right this moment as a result of employees have been on strike for thus lengthy that they should be retrained

One buyer mentioned: ‘Certainly the security refresher coaching might be accomplished over the Xmas interval seeing as you ran considerably much less trains than standard.’

One other disbelieving passenger requested: ‘You must be kidding? That is a joke replace proper ? Actually I am flabbergasted.’

At the moment greater than 70 trains have been cancelled at Waterloo alone whereas different common providers didn’t seem within the timetable in any respect, with extra disruption anticipated tomorrow.

SWR mentioned many guards had missed their coaching periods through the 28-day industrial motion by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).

‘We’re required to undertake security assessments with our guards coming back from the 28-day RMT strike,’ an SWR spokesman mentioned in response to 1 passenger on Twitter.

‘There’s a largely regular service on most strains right this moment, nonetheless there are some providers which might be nonetheless having refresher coaching.’

The disruption on the SWR community has been compounded by weekend engineering work in December which prompted various line closures.

Engineering work can be going down this weekend, so a brand new timetable is not going to begin in earnest till January 6.

The railway mentioned the brand new timetable will assist to offer 80 further providers per week, with ‘improved journey alternatives’ throughout its community.

SWR runs busy commuter trains out and in of Waterloo, the UK’s busiest station, in addition to longer-distance providers to Hampshire, Dorset and past.

The RMT says the dispute now centres on whether or not guards ought to have just a few seconds to verify trains go away platforms safely.

Commuters on the concourse at London Waterloo, the UK’s busiest station, the place tens of millions of passengers have been affected by the strikes

The strike ended final evening however providers are nonetheless disrupted as a result of the employees who walked out want ‘refresher coaching’ on security issues (pictured: an SWR prepare within the refurbished former Eurostar terminal at Waterloo)

RMT chief Mick Money mentioned: ‘I wish to pay tribute to each single RMT member on South Western Railway who has stood agency over the previous month of motion, and on earlier strike days, within the enamel of a barrage of hostility from the corporate.

‘These RMT members have stood robust and united on this lengthy combat for secure and accessible rail journey for all and they’re an absolute credit score to the commerce union motion.

‘It’s extraordinary and unprecedented that all through this newest part of motion SWR have made no effort in any way to get talks again beneath manner with the target of negotiating a settlement regardless of repeated calls from the union.

‘We detect the useless hand of their paymasters, the Authorities, who’ve been comfortable to ladle out tens of tens of millions of kilos in public cash in subsidies to the corporate to gas their very own union-busting agenda. That could be a shame.

‘The union government will now think about the following steps on this dispute however be in little question, the combat for a railway the place security comes earlier than income goes on.’

Rail passengers have already voiced fury this week over a 2.7 per cent enhance in fares which takes impact right this moment.

The rise in round 45 per cent of fares, together with season tickets, is regulated by the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments.

Bruce Williamson, of stress group Railfuture, claimed fares are ‘outstripping folks’s incomes’.

He mentioned: ‘Welcome to a different decade of distress for rail passengers.

‘How on earth is the Authorities going to satisfy its local weather commitments by pricing folks off environmentally-friendly trains and on to our polluted and congested roads?’.

