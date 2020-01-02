Southampton 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Southampton are bettering within the Premier League due to red-hot prime scorer Danny Ings.
HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every part it’s good to learn about Southampton’s 2019/20 season together with fixtures, new kits, switch information and TV data.
Southampton fixtures 2019/20
January
11: Leicester v Southampton (three:00pm)
18: Southampton v Wolves (three:00pm)
21: Crystal Palace v Southampton (7:30pm)
February
1: Liverpool v Southampton (three:00pm)
WINTER BREAK
15: Southampton v Burnley (12:30pm) BT Sport
22: Southampton v Aston Villa (three:00pm)
29: West Ham v Southampton (three:00pm)
March
7: Southampton v Newcastle (three:00pm)
14: Norwich v Southampton (three:00pm)
21: Southampton v Arsenal (three:00pm)
April
four: Watford v Southampton (three:00pm)
11: Southampton v Man Metropolis (three:00pm)
18: Everton v Southampton (three:00pm)
25: Man Utd v Southampton (three:00pm)
Could
2: Southampton v Brighton (three:00pm)
9: Bournemouth v Southampton (three:00pm)
17: Southampton v Sheff Utd (three:00pm)
Southampton equipment 2019/20
The Saints have launched all three of their kits for the upcoming season with Beneath Armour offering a variety of putting designs.
The house strip encompasses a black entrance panel along with the standard crimson and white stripes, the away equipment is a gray/yellow mixture, whereas the third equipment will probably be white/navy.
Try photos of the 2019/20 Southampton equipment right here.
“Why has no one put a Premier League club kit launch on a desert island?” ????#SayntsFestival has arrived… pic.twitter.com/kL3IqzruON
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) Could 17, 2019
Southampton switch information
Executed offers will seem right here as they’re accomplished
IN
Moussa Djenepo (Commonplace Liege) – Undisclosed
Che Adams (Birmingham) – £16m
Danny Ings (Liverpool) – £20m
OUT
Matt Targett (Aston Villa) – Undisclosed
Steven Davis (Rangers) – Free
Alfie Jones (Gillingham) – Mortgage
Jordy Clasie (AZ Alkmaar) – Free
Jack Rose (Walsall) – Mortgage
Sam Gallagher (Blackburn) – Undisclosed
The right way to watch Southampton video games on TV and stay streaming
Sky Sports activities subscribers can entry a variety of channels crammed with stay sport together with prime flight video games every week.
Additionally, you will have the ability to stream matches through the SkyGo app on a variety of units together with smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV offers you all of the entry to Sky Sports activities channels with out signing as much as a contract.
You will get a Sky Sports activities day cross for £eight.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99.
NOW TV may be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League video games in addition to full protection of the Europa League.
BT Broadband prospects can add it to their present contracts for an extra £6.00 monthly. For brand spanking new prospects, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £35.99 monthly.
Amazon Prime will air 20 video games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the web large wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have bought the rights to indicate each match from the Boxing Day spherical of video games stay, in addition to one other weekend of matches within the lead as much as Christmas.
Southampton stadium information
Title: St Mary’s
Capability: 32,505
Location: Southampton
12 months opened: 2001
Pitch dimensions: 112 x 74 yards
Southampton 2019/20 season preview
How will Southampton fare in 2019/20?
