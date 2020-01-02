Southampton 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Southampton are bettering within the Premier League due to red-hot prime scorer Danny Ings.

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures: Full schedule, TV and stay stream data

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every part it’s good to learn about Southampton’s 2019/20 season together with fixtures, new kits, switch information and TV data.

Southampton fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast data and match previews will probably be up to date all through the season.

January

11: Leicester v Southampton (three:00pm)

18: Southampton v Wolves (three:00pm)

21: Crystal Palace v Southampton (7:30pm)

February

1: Liverpool v Southampton (three:00pm)

WINTER BREAK

15: Southampton v Burnley (12:30pm) BT Sport

22: Southampton v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

29: West Ham v Southampton (three:00pm)

March

7: Southampton v Newcastle (three:00pm)

14: Norwich v Southampton (three:00pm)

21: Southampton v Arsenal (three:00pm)

April

four: Watford v Southampton (three:00pm)

11: Southampton v Man Metropolis (three:00pm)

18: Everton v Southampton (three:00pm)

25: Man Utd v Southampton (three:00pm)

Could

2: Southampton v Brighton (three:00pm)

9: Bournemouth v Southampton (three:00pm)

17: Southampton v Sheff Utd (three:00pm)

Southampton equipment 2019/20

The Saints have launched all three of their kits for the upcoming season with Beneath Armour offering a variety of putting designs.

The house strip encompasses a black entrance panel along with the standard crimson and white stripes, the away equipment is a gray/yellow mixture, whereas the third equipment will probably be white/navy.

Try photos of the 2019/20 Southampton equipment right here.

“Why has no one put a Premier League club kit launch on a desert island?” ????#SayntsFestival has arrived… pic.twitter.com/kL3IqzruON — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) Could 17, 2019

Southampton switch information

Executed offers will seem right here as they’re accomplished

IN

Moussa Djenepo (Commonplace Liege) – Undisclosed

Che Adams (Birmingham) – £16m

Danny Ings (Liverpool) – £20m

OUT

Matt Targett (Aston Villa) – Undisclosed

Steven Davis (Rangers) – Free

Alfie Jones (Gillingham) – Mortgage

Jordy Clasie (AZ Alkmaar) – Free

Jack Rose (Walsall) – Mortgage

Sam Gallagher (Blackburn) – Undisclosed

The right way to watch Southampton video games on TV and stay streaming

A few of our articles comprise contextual affiliate hyperlinks. You may help us by clicking on these as we might earn fee if you happen to make a purchase order. There isn’t a further price to you and we by no means enable this to bias our content material.

Sky Sports activities subscribers can entry a variety of channels crammed with stay sport together with prime flight video games every week.

Additionally, you will have the ability to stream matches through the SkyGo app on a variety of units together with smartphones and tablets.

Discover out extra about the most effective Sky packages

NOW TV offers you all of the entry to Sky Sports activities channels with out signing as much as a contract.

You will get a Sky Sports activities day cross for £eight.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99.

NOW TV may be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

Seize a Sky Sports activities Day Cross for simply £eight.99

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League video games in addition to full protection of the Europa League.

BT Broadband prospects can add it to their present contracts for an extra £6.00 monthly. For brand spanking new prospects, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £35.99 monthly.

Try the newest offers on BT Broadband and BT TV

Amazon Prime will air 20 video games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the web large wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have bought the rights to indicate each match from the Boxing Day spherical of video games stay, in addition to one other weekend of matches within the lead as much as Christmas.

Check out the newest offers for Amazon Prime forward of the brand new season

Southampton stadium information

Title: St Mary’s

Capability: 32,505

Location: Southampton

12 months opened: 2001

Pitch dimensions: 112 x 74 yards

Southampton 2019/20 season preview

How will Southampton fare in 2019/20?

Try our Southampton season preview