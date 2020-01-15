Southampton Airport employs a pack of therapy dogs to help soothe nervous flyers

By Jennifer Newton for MailOnline

An airport has employed a pack of remedy canine to assist ease the nerves of anxious flyers.

The canine, known as the Canine Crew, can be stationed in Southampton Airport’s arrival and departures halls together with their volunteer handlers.

It is hoped that the creatures may even soothe any passengers with disabilities after research confirmed that petting an animal can scale back stress.

The canine are from the charity Remedy Canine Nationwide, which says they’re ‘totally temperament examined and extremely skilled of their commerce’.

The animals labored on the airport throughout a trial interval final 12 months nevertheless it has now been confirmed that they are going to be a semi-permanent characteristic on the hub and can be on patrol as soon as per week.

Simon Younger, head of passenger operations, stated: ‘Having remedy canine in our airport is not going to solely profit our passengers but additionally our workers.

‘4-legged companions are well-known for reinforcing basic happiness and wellbeing in addition to temper and we’re very excited to welcome them to the Southampton Airport household.’

Paulette Hockley, placement officer at Remedy Canine Nationwide, added: ‘We’re very privileged to have passionate volunteers who preserve our charity operating by taking their very own canine into institutions to present consolation, distraction and stimulation.

‘We’re wanting ahead to working with Southampton Airport and sharing the advantages of Animal Assisted Remedy with each passengers and staff members.’

In 2018, Southampton’s sister airport, Aberdeen Worldwide, turned the primary within the UK to make use of a remedy canine.

Alaskan malamute Harley was introduced in to stroll across the terminal alongside proprietor Niel Chisholm in a bid to calm those that have a worry of flying.

Now the airport has a gaggle of 14 canine, which take it in turns to roam the terminal, serving to passengers to chill out.