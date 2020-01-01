Southampton v Tottenham: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Southampton are clawing themselves away from hazard forward of a tricky take a look at in opposition to Tottenham at St Mary’s.

The Saints are unbeaten in three and have edged their approach as much as 15th, with Danny Ings persevering with to step up, although their upcoming fixtures are set to be a problem.

Spurs are first up – with Leicester, Wolves and Liverpool on the way in which.

Jose Mourinho’s males stay tough across the edges, however they’re steadily placing factors on the board within the chase for a high 4 place.

What you need to know about how to watch the Southampton v Tottenham game on TV and online.

What time is Southampton v Tottenham?

Southampton v Tottenham will kick off at three:00pm on New Yr’s Day (Wednesday 1st January 2020).

Tips on how to watch Southampton v Tottenham on TV and stay stream

The sport will likely be proven stay on BT Sport 1 from 2:45pm.

Who will win?

Southampton have proven marked enhancements in latest weeks, capped off with terrific away wins over Aston Villa and Chelsea.

Nevertheless, Harry Kane is rolling into nice type and Spurs have confirmed themselves onerous to beat beneath Mourinho. This will likely be an in depth one.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Tottenham