‘Southern Charm’ Stars Kathryn Dennis & Thomas Ravenel Back Together? After Sexual Assault Accusations?!

Are former couple Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel truly prepared to offer issues one other strive?!

It’s a query on our minds after the 28-year-old Southern Attraction star shared a shot of herself partying it up alongside her ex at a James Bond-themed occasion over the weekend.

To say our curiosity was piqued could be an understatement!

The stunning Instagram add comes months after headline-making drama between the pair, which included the settlement of a nasty custody battle over their kids and stunning sexual assault allegations in opposition to Thomas from his children’ former nanny, Daybreak Ledwell.

So yeah. This picture (under) definitely got here as a shock to us all! Ch-ch-check it out:

“I’m nobody’s Bond girl!,” stated Kathryn within the caption of her picture. However judging by the conspicuous determination to face straight subsequent to Thomas slightly than on the opposite facet of the company pictured with them, we’d say she appears like a sure any person’s lady once more, on the very least!

Fortunately for us, a supply near the scenario supplied extra context concerning the obvious reunion. Chatting with Individuals, the insider dished:

“Thomas and Kathryn have been spending a lot of time together. They’re on really good terms. It started with co-parenting, but it quickly grew into something more. She feels comfortable with him again, and they’ve both kind of tossed aside any other relationships they had for each other. There’s that spark, and they’re letting themselves explore it right now.”

Fascinating…

We weren’t even conscious Thomas was entertaining anybody after he and his former Bravo co-star Ashley Jacobs ended their year-long relationship final summer season. However we guess it doesn’t matter now!

The supply continued, cautioning Dennis and Ravenel aren’t in a rush to outline their relationship once more; nevertheless, issues are undoubtedly shifting in that route:

“It’s not like they’ve defined their relationship that they’re back together right this second, but that’s very much what’s happening. The thing with them is, this all can change in two days. That’s how they are. It’s always so up and down. Right now it’s up and in a very good place.”

Hmm. Properly, right here’s one piece of proof on the contrary!

On Monday morning, Ravenel supposedly denied these courting claims when he replied to a fan’s tweet concerning the picture:

“No, we’re doing some things together because it makes the kids very happy to see us getting along. And in this matter, our interests are perfectly aligned.”

As our readers know, the mother and father share five-year-old daughter Kensie and three-year-old son Saint.

” width=”430″> The entire household throughout happier instances! / (c) Kathryn Dennis/Instagram

In court docket paperwork beforehand filed by Kathryn amid the pair’s custody battle, she accused her child daddy of inappropriate, violent, and sexually abusive habits whereas additionally placing his alleged harmful drug use on blast, too. To not beat a useless horse however we discover it exhausting to consider it may very well be really easy to place all of that behind them!

In keeping with the aforementioned Individuals supply, although, a reconciliation was virtually inevitable!

“They’ve always still loved each other, no matter what they were going through. They have this very magnetic relationship. It’s like they’re drawn to each other. Whenever they’re in a room, the way they look at each other, they’ve always had this crazy love.”

Sadly, it does occur. All too typically in truth.

