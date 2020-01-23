“Sovereignty Of Jammu And Kashmir Was Temporary”: Centre In Supreme Court

The courtroom stopped the argument and requested them to debate the query of a bigger bench (File)

New Delhi:

The “demotion” of Jammu and Kashmir to a Union Territory signifies that this may be achieved to any state, a petitioner argued right this moment because the Supreme Court docket heard a bunch of petitions difficult the Centre’s transfer to finish the particular standing of the state underneath Article 370 and bifurcate it. The Court docket has deferred the choice on whether or not to ship the case — presently being heard by a five-judge structure bench — to a seven-judge bench.

“A state was demoted to the status of a Union Territory using Article 3 of the Constitution for the first time. If they (the Centre) do this for one state, they can do it for any state,” stated senior advocate Rajiv Dhavan, representing one of many petitioners.

The centre, he stated, “deliberately imposed President’s Rule for this” so they don’t have to take anybody’s concurrence.

Legal professional Normal KK Venugopal, who was representing the Centre, argued that consolidation of the nation was the important thing on this.

“Sovereignty of Jammu and Kashmir was temporary and the important thing is consolidation of the country,” he stated and browse excerpts from VP Menon’s guide ‘Integration of the Indian States’ (1956) to spotlight the discord between Pakistan and the Maharaja.

Maharaja Hari Singh, the centre stated, had requested for assistance from India as a result of insurgents current within the state. “There were criminal activities taking place and records even suggest that these separatists trained by Pakistan had been specially sent to create havoc,” Mr Venugopal added.

There have been heated exchanges between Mr Dhavan and Solicitor Normal Tushar Mehta, who was representing Jammu and Kashmir. Me Dhavan objected when Tushar Mehta contended that “no argument favouring secession or giving wrong picture about Kashmir should be permitted. I would show who the real separatists are”.

“Political statements should not be made,” Mr Dhavan stated. “The issue before this court is not whether Jammu and Kashmir is a part of India. The issue is on what terms is Jammu and Kashmir a part of India”.

The courtroom stopped the argument and requested them to debate the query of a bigger bench.

Although some petitioners have requested that the case be despatched to a bigger bench, most petitioners and the Centre are against it.

There isn’t a battle of earlier judgments of the highest courtroom concerning this, which might warrant sending this case to a bigger bench, stated the Legal professional Normal.