Space rock twice the size of Big Ben to skim past Earth

NASA is carefully monitoring an asteroid with an estimated diameter of about 755 toes — bigger than the Golden Gate Bridge tower or greater than twice the peak of London’s Large Ben — that’s at the moment heading in the direction of Earth and is predicted to skim previous the planet on Monday.

Flying in the direction of the planet at a pace of over 61,500 miles per hour, the Close to-Earth Object (NEO) is large enough to destroy a complete metropolis if collides with the Earth.

The approaching asteroid has been recognized as “2020 AQ1”.

In keeping with Categorical.co.uk, the asteroid will make its closest Earth method on January 20 at round 2.54 am EST (1.24 pm India time).

The European House Company (ESA) has recognized 21,655 NEO asteroids and 109 NEO comets.

The asteroid will hurtle previous the planet on what astronomers have described as a “close approach” trajectory.

NASA’s trackers estimate the rock measures someplace within the vary of 328 toes -754 toes throughout – greater than twice the peak of London’s Large Ben.

Final September, a pair of asteroids flew previous the Earth.

“These asteroids have been well observed and their orbits are very well known,” mentioned NASA’s Planetary Defence Officer Lindley Johnson.

“Both of these asteroids are passing at about 14 lunar distances from the Earth, or about 3.5 million miles away, but small asteroids pass by Earth this close all the time,” he added.