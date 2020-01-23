Spacious property with 30 bedrooms, garden and conservatory is up for sale for just £148,000

By Danyal Hussain For Mailonline

Printed: 12:17 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 12:38 EST, 23 January 2020

Commercial

A spacious 30 bed room house full with a backyard and conservatory is up for public sale for £148,000 – as a result of it was a care house for pensioners.

The sprawling property is prepared for a grand designs makeover and it additionally comes with an expert kitchen.

Hyfrydol Care Dwelling in Maesteg, close to Bridgend, South Wales, beforehand housed pensioners however has been empty since 2018.

The information worth of simply £148,000 means the every bed room prices underneath £5,000 per room.

Now home hunters are being supplied the prospect to purchase the final word fixer higher – with alternatives to alter it to an Airbnb or a large household house.

The property will go underneath the hammer with Paul Fosh Auctions in February.

A spokesman for the auctioneers stated: ‘A considerable former care house located in a handy location roughly two to a few minutes from Maesteg and 9 miles from Bridgend.

‘The property at present has 30 residential bedrooms, skilled kitchen and ample communal areas.’

