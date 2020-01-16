Spanish Banker Sent To Jail For Trying To Smuggle Out Picasso Artwork

The court docket awarded Picasso’s “Head of a Young Girl” to the Spanish state

Madrid:

A Spanish court docket has sentenced a former prime banker to 18 months in jail for making an attempt to smuggle a Picasso portray deemed a nationwide treasure overseas on a crusing yacht.

The court docket additionally fined ex-Bankinter head Jaime Botin 52.four million euros ($58.four million), in response to the Madrid court docket ruling issued on January 14 which was made public on Thursday.

It awarded possession of the work, “Head of a Young Girl”, to the Spanish state.

Botin, 83, is unlikely to go to jail as in Spain first offenders for non-violent crimes are normally spared jail time for sentences of lower than two years.

French customs seized the work, which is estimated to be value 26 million euros, in July 2015 on the Mediterranean island of Corsica, halting what they mentioned was an try by Botin to export it to Switzerland to promote it.

His attorneys argued on the time that he was sending it for storage in a vault in Geneva however the court docket discovered him responsible of “smuggling cultural goods” for eradicating the portray “from national territory without a permit”.

Botin, whose household are one of many founders of the Santander banking group, had been making an attempt since 2012 to acquire authorisation to export the portray.

Nonetheless Spain’s tradition ministry refused the request as a result of there was “no similar work on Spanish territory” from the identical interval in Picasso’s life.

In 2015, a prime Spanish court docket sided with the authorities and declared the murals “unexportable” on the grounds that it was of “cultural interest”.

Picasso painted it throughout his pre-Cubist section in Gosol, Catalonia, in 1906. It was purchased by Botin in London in 1977.

Botin’s attorneys had argued that the work shouldn’t be subjected to an export ban because it was acquired in Britain and was on board a British-flagged vessel when it was seized.

When customs officers boarded the yacht, its captain solely introduced two paperwork — considered one of which was the court docket ruling ordering that the portray be saved in Spain.

The portray is presently saved on the Reina Sofia fashionable artwork museum in Madrid, which homes Picasso’s massive anti-war masterpiece “Guernica”.

