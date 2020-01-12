Spanish police arrest 47 people linked to human trafficking gang using UK short-stay visas

By Natalia Penza For Mailonline

Almost 50 folks have been arrested after police smashed a human trafficking gang which used UK short-stay visas to smuggle Moroccan migrants into Europe.

Police say the gang made round a million kilos from their crimes by charging every migrant trafficked from North Africa as much as £7,000.

The 47 arrests occurred throughout a joint operation led by Spanish police and Royal Gibraltar Cops coordinated by EUROPOL.

Greater than £15,000 in money, 12 mobiles telephones and 5 automobiles had been seized throughout searches in Gibraltar and the city of La Linea the opposite facet of the border in Spain.

A spokesman for Spain’s Nationwide Police stated in a press release: ‘Forty-seven folks have been arrested in a joint operation of the Spanish Nationwide Police and Royal Gibraltar Police for his or her suspected membership of a legal organisation and trafficking of migrants between Gibraltar, Spain and a number of other different European nations.

‘The organisation charged every migrant from Morocco between £6,000 and £6,800, which enabled them to acquire a revenue of almost a million kilos.’

Police stated the investigation started in November 2018 after the RGP detected a major improve within the variety of Moroccans arriving in Gibraltar from Tangiers on short-stay UK visas.

The visas usually are not legitimate for entry into or transit by means of Schengen space nations, that means they may not be used to enter Spain.

The Nationwide Police spokesman stated: ‘In Morocco the gang deliberate the migrants’ journeys and ready the visa requests utilizing false documentation.

‘As soon as they received the visas, they purchased the migrants aircraft tickets and reserved their lodge in Gibraltar.

Police say the gang’s legal exercise affected 18 Spanish provinces and 5 European nations

‘From Gibraltar they had been helped to cross the border into Spain illegally, utilizing 4x4s with Gibraltarian number-plates and tinted again home windows the place they had been hidden and brought to La Linea at night-time when visibility was worse than throughout the day.

‘As soon as they crossed the border they had been put up within the houses of gang leaders or in hostels in La Linea earlier than being placed on a bus the next day to a different Spanish province or European nation.’

The operation to smash the gang is claimed to have concerned 200 cops. Police say the gang’s legal exercise affected 18 Spanish provinces and 5 European nations.