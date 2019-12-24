December 24, 2019 | 7:36am

A jubilant Spanish TV reporter knowledgeable her colleagues on the air that she wouldn’t be again at work the following day as she celebrated a lottery win – however was left red-faced when she came upon it was only a fraction of the jackpot.

Natalia Escudero, who works for public broadcaster RTVE, began screaming on digital camera when the outcome within the four million euro — $four.four million – Christmas lottery was introduced, in accordance with the BBC.

Clutching a successful ticket within the lottery often called El Gordo (The Fats One), she introduced she was “not coming to work tomorrow!”

“Natalia doesn’t work tomorrow!” she added as she jumped for pleasure.

However the prime prize will be shared amongst winners and her take was the equal of about $5,550, no chump change – however a lump of coal in comparison with what she thought she was about to pocket.

A sheepish Escudero later apologized on Twitter, saying she regretted her actions, which seemed she was quitting her job.

“The last few months have been difficult for me for personal reasons, and for the first time the goddess fortune had smiled at me with a pinch,” Escudero wrote.

“It is sad that Natalia Escudero is today [known as] the manipulative and lying journalist from RTVE,” she mentioned, including that she was being sincere about taking day off as a result of “I am going on holiday.”