Spanish TV reporter wins the lottery LIVE on air and tells her bosses ‘I’m not coming in tomorrow’

By Sophie Tanno For Mailonline

Printed: 04:03 EST, 24 December 2019 | Up to date: 04:31 EST, 24 December 2019

A jubilant Spanish TV reporter give up her job reside on air after successful the lottery, solely to grasp the quantity was a lot smaller than she’d thought.

RTVE reporter Natalia Escudero apologised to viewers after an excited outburst throughout which she believed she had received the highest prize of €four million (£three.four million) and advised her colleagues she ‘wouldn’t be coming in to work tomorrow’.

Footage shared on-line reveals Ms Escudero leaping for pleasure and fist-pumping the air because the successful numbers of the Christmas draw are introduced.

She tells her colleagues in the course of the broadcast that she will not be displaying up for work within the morning in a second of pleasure.

Nonetheless she rapidly realises her mistake and learns she really simply received €5,000 (£four,285).

Shortly after the primary broadcast, Ms Escudero reappeared on digital camera to make a gesture of zipping her lips.

Ms Escudero later apologised to RTVE viewers for her ’emotional’ behaviour and lack of professionalism, saying she needed to elucidate her actions to viewers who ‘felt cheated’.

She took to Twitter to deal with viewers, saying that she had been doing ‘proud and rigorous’ work as a journalist for 25 years.

She added that she had been going by way of a ‘tough’ interval for the previous few months and can be taking day off work as she had a vacation deliberate.