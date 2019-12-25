Special Count Down New Year’s Eve Episode Of WWE Backstage Announced

WWE Backstage will air subsequent week on New Yr’s Eve. They are going to assist depend the minutes till the ball drops with 5 of the most effective matches from 2019.

Subsequent week will likely be a really particular episode of WWE Backstage. They are going to be enjoying the High 5 matches of 2019.

Be a part of us subsequent week as we countdown the highest 5 matches of the 12 months. Identical Backstage time. Identical Backstage channel.

It wasn’t specified if matches will likely be performed of their entirety or how they are going to be ordered. Renee Younger did recommend that followers tune in to see if their favourite match makes the lower.

We’ll should see which matches WWE and FOX decides to current as they wrap up the last decade.