Special Guest Announced For WWE Backstage This Week

WWE Backstage will air a particular Christmas Eve episode this week. They may not be stay since Renee Younger is in Hawaii together with her husband Jon Moxley, however it ought to nonetheless be an fulfilling time.

WWE On FOX revealed that Richard Jewell star Paul W Hauser will likely be a visitor on WWE Backstage this week. He’s set to participate in a Promo Faculty section.

Hauser has starred in loads of tasks prior to now. Let’s see if it should assist him with Promo Faculty. So far we haven’t seen an overwhelmingly awe-inspiring efficiency on a Promo Faculty section. Maybe that may change this week.

WWE Backstage airs on FS1 each Tuesday at 11:00 PM EST.