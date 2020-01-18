News TV SHOWS

Special Guest Revealed For WWE Backstage Next Week

January 18, 2020
1 Min Read

WWE Backstage has been hit and miss with their viewership numbers because the present premiered. They’ve an honest shot at capturing an viewers subsequent week as CM Punk is returning to the present.

CM Punk confirmed that he can be on the January 21st episode weeks in the past. WWE On Fox additionally confirmed that Becky Lynch can be on WWE Backstage subsequent week.

The Man may have loads to say as she approaches the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. She nonetheless has Asuka in her focus and will have loads to say as they make their strategy to the Royal Rumble occasion.

WWE Backstage airs on FS1 each Tuesday at 11:00 PM EST. For the final two weeks the present has been pushed again a couple of minutes on account of stay school basketball going lengthy.



